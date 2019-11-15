Another $180M approved for North Carolina disaster aid, prep

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Another $180 million in state funds are going to help with disaster recovery following hurricanes Matthew, Florence, and Dorian and to prepare for North Carolina’s next storm.

The state House and Senate voted on Thursday for a negotiated package that also included another $20 million for a newly created rural hospital loan program.

Most of the recovery dollars meet matching requirements for federal dollars and create a state recovery program for people harmed by Dorian. There’s nearly $5 million to monitor about 1,500 dams, another $5 million for Elizabeth City State University building repairs and almost $2 million for the damaged public school on Ocracoke Island.

The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper. His office criticized an unrelated provision focusing on the control of monetary gifts the state receives.

