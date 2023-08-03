RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An emu is now facing questions after being apprehended in Chatham County.

The long-legged bird, known as Kevin, was spotted taking himself for a walk on U.S. 64 in Chatham County on Thursday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Kevin was seen roaming just before 8 a.m. He is now with Chatham County Animal Control.

This isn’t the first time an emu has escaped its home. Apparently 2022 was the Year of the Emu: