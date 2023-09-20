PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man has been charged in connection with his wife’s death after her body was found at Jordan Lake on Aug. 29, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

According to his arrest warrant, Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick committed first degree murder and “willfully and feloniously” concealed his wife’s “unnatural death” by “throwing Hadeel Hikimat off a bridge into Jordan Lake.”

On Aug. 29 around 2:30 p.m., a boater at Jordan Lake contacted the Sheriff’s Office after discovering a body near the Farrington Point Boat Ramp. After an extensive investigation, the victim was identified as Hikmat, a 34-year-old, through fingerprint analysis.

Officers determined that her death was neither accidental nor self-inflicted.

The sheriff’s office executed search warrants on Sept. 8 at residences in Apex and Raleigh. Officers say both locations have been frequented by Hikmat.

Drabick, 34, was arrested on Tuesday for the death of his wife. His charges include first degree murder and destroying body/remains in the concealment of an unnatural death.

Omar Matthew Ibrahim Drabick (Courtesy Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers say that Drabick’s next court date is scheduled for September 25.