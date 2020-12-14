Applications open for NCDOT bicycle helmet initiative

Record number of helmets will be awarded to children and adults.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging people to apply to receive free bicycle helmets as part of an annual initiative the agency conducts.

In its Bicycle Helmet Initiative, NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plates to pay for bike helmets that are given to underprivileged children.

NCDOT will distribute helmets to government and non-government agencies conducting bike safety events. Examples of partners include police and fire departments, parks and recreation departments, health departments, community centers, churches, and non-governmental organizations.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on January 15, 2021. Applicants have the option of requesting 25, 50, 75, or 100 helmets, and awardees will receive them by April 30, 2021.

Applicants are encouraged to partner with groups in the community to extend the outreach of bicycle safety awareness. For more information or to apply, visit the NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative webpage.