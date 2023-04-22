GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices, on average, are staying lower thanks to reduced demand and a lower cost per barrel for oil than in recent weeks, according to analysts.

Still, Americans are feeling the pinch of what seems like a new normal. The price per gallon of gas has trended lower than last year when prices hit all-time records, but still higher than this same time in 2021, 2020, and 2019.

A gallon of gas was $3.70 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of April 21.

Arizona, Florida, and Washington have seen the largest increases in retail gas prices over the past week, according to AAA price data. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, drivers have reportedly paid around $5 a gallon to fill up—that’s more expensive than the average cost of gas in California.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.51

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

– Year change: -$0.33 (-8.6%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.03

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.6%)

– Year change: -$0.92 (-18.6%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.58

#2. Raleigh: $3.57

#3. Rocky Mount: $3.56

#4. Wilmington: $3.55

#5. Jacksonville: $3.53

#6. Goldsboro: $3.52

#7. Greensboro: $3.52

#8. Winston-Salem: $3.52

#9. New Bern: $3.52

#10. Fayetteville: $3.51

#11. Greenville: $3.50

#12. Burlington: $3.49

#13. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.46

#14. Asheville: $3.46

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.45

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.90

#2. Hawaii: $4.78

#3. Arizona: $4.69

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.16

#2. Arkansas: $3.25

#3. Louisiana: $3.27