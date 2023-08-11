RALEIGH, N.C. — Learn about the fastest shark in the ocean, stomach rinsing, embryonic cannibalism, and much more!

Game Night Untamed: Sharks is trivia you can sink your teeth into Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7- 9 p.m. at Front Street Brewery hosted by the North Carolina Aquarium Society.

Registration is open today at NCA Society Game Night and is $20 per two-person team. The event is for adults ages 21 and up only and supports North Carolina Aquariums’ shark conservation work as a donation to the nonprofit 501(c)3 NC Aquarium Society. This contribution is tax-deductible as provided by law.

North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF) staff serve as the evening’s engaging hosts and competition judges. Top score and most spirited will take home more than bragging rights. Fun prizes will also highlight a very exciting evening.

“We really enjoy lending our shark passion and expertise to make this evening a trivia night that is relevant and even hilarious at times,” said Gail Lemiec, NCAFF, unique experiences coordinator. “Participants have a great time and walk away with greater awareness, which we hope inspires action to take care of our oceans.”

Advance tickets are required for Game Night Untamed, and space is limited. For more information, visit Time to Test Your Shark Trivia.