ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Bar-B-Que is back!

Back in September 2022, Archdale Bar-B-Que shut its doors after owner John McPherson said a combination of out-of-control prices, struggles with staffing and his own age made it too difficult to stay open.

“It was a hard decision to make,” Jennifer McPherson, the daughter of the owner, said. “We hated to do it to our community. Our community loves us. We can tell by our outpouring today.”

Monday morning, however, people in Archdale discovered the good news when they saw the open sign at the Surrett Drive restaurant.

Jennifer says they decided to reopen after hearing pleas from the community.

“We did this for our community, the demand,” she said. “They missed the tenderloin biscuits. They missed our food.”

As guests returned to Archdale Bar-B-Que on Monday, they hugged staff. Guests enjoyed breakfast and sipped on coffee.

“It has been nice to see the faces of the community,” Jennifer said. “It is nice to see our friends because they are not just our customers, they are our friends also.”

This time around, the owner says staff contacted them to get to work so the restaurant has plenty of servers at the ready.

Archdale Bar-B-Que is open 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.