MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) — Archeologists with the First Colony Foundation will present their findings from a new project.

The archeologists’ findings may shed light on Roanoac, an Algonquian village where Native Americans met the first English explorers on America’s shores in 1584.

The presentation will be at the dig site at Roanoke Island’s Elizabethan Gardens on June 2. The event starts at 10 am and will run until noon.