GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than a week ago, the North Carolina chapters of the American Red Cross sent volunteers and disaster responders to Florida.

Those responders are still there, aiding Hurricane Ian victims, delivering supplies and repairing flood damage. Volunteers are spread across Florida, from Orlando to the Fort Myers area.

“They are out doing Red Cross mission work. They’re feeding, they’re in shelters, they’re delivering emergency supplies, so really hit the ground running when they got here, so I see them periodically, but then they start early and finish late, so they’re out helping folks that need our assistance,” said Phil Harris, executive director of Sandhills Chapter of American Red Cross.

Harris also said The American Red Cross has sent more aid since then and there are responders from all 50 states. They’re still looking for volunteers, you can go on their website to sign up.