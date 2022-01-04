Areas of NC 12 reopened after being closed Tuesday due to high tide overwash

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Portions of North Carolina 12 have reopened after being closed Tuesday due to ocean overwash with the high tide.

The areas affected were NC 12 between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, as well as on Ocracoke Island between the Pony Pen and the Ferry Terminal.

Good news! NC12 between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe has now been REOPENED. Please drive with care as there are still areas of light sand and standing water on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/PuniDDIYRW — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) January 4, 2022

WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says the area was at high tide before 10 a.m. but tides came down over the next few hours.

There wasn’t a full closure due to the weather system on Monday, but several areas had standing water.