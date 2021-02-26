ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are investigating after they say someone walked up to a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart and fired a single shot, striking two people that he knew, according to Chief of Police B.L. Martin.

O’Quevion Barnes (RRPD)

Police say the shooting happened just after noon at the Walmart located at 251 Premier Blvd. in Roanoke Rapids.

“What we’re piecing together here is that the suspect was inside of Walmart, he was exiting at the grocery area out into the parking lot,” Martin said.

That’s when one bullet was fired, police say. The bullet traveled through both male victims. One man, an 18-year-old was hit in the upper area of his body, and the other, a 17-year-old, was hit in the lower area.

“There was one shot that was fired, but it actually hit both victims,” Martin said.

Police have named O’Quevion Barnes, 19, as the suspect and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

“We ask anybody who sees him, please do not approach him, obviously we know that the weapon left with him, so we do consider him armed and dangerous,” Martin said.

The two male victims are listed in stable condition, police say.

Police are currently searching for Barnes.

No Walmart employees were involved in the shooting.

This story will be updated.