Armed person who confronted Moore County deputies, shot was Fort Bragg soldier

North Carolina
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot an armed person who confronted deputies responding to a noise complaint early Friday, officials said.

As Moore County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noise complaint outside of Southern Pines around 1:30 a.m., they were confronted by an armed person and a deputy fired, striking and injuring the person, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The injured person was taken to a hospital. A deputy was also treated at the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Nexstar’s WNCN reports the person shot was a Fort Bragg soldier. No names were released.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

