Arrest made in Granville County road rage shooting that left 4-year-old girl, man injured

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made in a road rage shooting in Granville County last week that left a 4-year-old girl and an adult male injured.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on July 31 along Watkins Road and ended in the parking lot of the Providence Grocery store at 4626 Old N.C. 75, Granville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Josh Coppock said.

A man who was driving one vehicle and a 4-year-old girl in his vehicle were both hit by gunfire, Coppock said.

Both were taken to the hospital where they were said to be in “high spirits” on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, felony charges were filed again Ashton Grissom in connection with the shooting.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Grissom was taken into custody and charged with:

Three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle inflicting serious bodily injury – Class C felony

One count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle while in operation – Class D felony

Grissom received a $350,000 secured bond.

Granville County Sheriff Charles Noblin posted the following statement to social media concerning the arrest: