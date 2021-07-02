As Delta variant surges, North Carolina remains far from reaching vaccine goal

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While many are talking about their holiday plans, there was another reason people were focusing on the Fourth of July. That was the original date that the Biden administration hoped to have 70 percent of the population vaccinated by.

North Carolina is far from reaching that goal. Health experts warn it may be February 2022 by the time 70 percent of people are vaccinated in North Carolina. They said that while vaccinations are plateauing, a new variant of the virus is making headway in the state.

Health experts said the delta variant is more effective at spreading from person to person and is hitting young people harder. While vaccinations are proving to work against the new variant, there aren’t enough people getting vaccinated in the state.

“We will get to a place where we have two Americas,” said Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health. “We will have areas with high vaccination rates, fewer hospitalizations, fewer deaths. Then we will have areas with higher hospitalizations, higher deaths. I think it’s going to become more and more stark.”

Dr. Martez Prince, the CEO of Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center, said he’s seen a drastic decrease in vaccinations.

“At this point, we were doing over 100 vaccines a day. Now, it’s dropped down to the single digits sometimes,” said Prince.

Prince said, he’s concerned about the new variant and he’s happy to help out anyone who may have some questions about the vaccines. That’s why he started the pharmacy in the first place.

“I wanted to put a pharmacy in the heart of the community because that’s our focus,” said Prince.

Experts said, by the end of July and early August, they expect around half of all the COVID cases in the state to be the delta variant.