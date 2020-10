(WNCT) As of 4 p.m. there are 368,487 power outages reported across North Carolina, according to the N.C. Emergency Management.

Some eastern North Carolina counties have been experiencing power outages:

Beaufort: 169

Craven: 139

Edgecombe: 101

Halifax: 1,230

Jones: 440

Lenoir: 725

Nash: 777

Onslow: 662

Pender: 1,015

Washington: 106

For more information click here.