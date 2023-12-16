GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With less than two weeks until Christmas, the holiday shopping rush is here.

“The busiest time of year is also our most exciting time of year,” said U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Philip Bogenberger.

Last month, USPS opened a new Charlotte Regional Processing and Distribution Center just north of I-85 in Gastonia.

“This is how we wanted to be,” Bogenberger said. “We are investing in our network. We are investing in our facilities. We are strengthening our workforce. We are streamlining our operations. It is just part of the modern postal service.”

The mega-hub is part of the postal service’s $40 billion investment to streamline how mail is delivered.

While the regional hub is one of the first such facilities to take shape, over the next 10 years, the agency plans to open 60 more just like it across the nation.

“[It’s] brand new for us,” Plant Manager Margaret Ford said. “It has been a learning curve, but a great one.”

As plant manager, Ford has not only must become accustomed to a building spanning 17 acres, she is also introducing new technology to her growing staff – like high-speed package-sorting machines and other equipment.

“We call it the ‘dock to machine’ where the trailer can back up, we take it directly off the trailer,” she said. “We put it on the conveyer, and it travels directly to a machine. That is new for our team and Charlotte and is a lot more efficient.”

The facility is currently only at half-capacity. Some parts of the building are still under construction.

Once complete, Ford says they will be able to process 750,000 pieces of mail per day.

“We touch every home and business in America, so as there are more homes and more businesses, we are delivering to more addresses,” Bogenberger said. “There are more than 160 million addresses across the country.”

Right now, about 240 employees work at the plant. Ford says the goal is for the number to reach about 780.