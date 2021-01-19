Asheville mayor releases statement about safety ahead of Inauguration Day

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer assured community members that the city is taking everyone’s safety seriously leading up to Inauguration Day.
The mayor said the city is not aware of any threats in the area, but officials are prepared for any incidents.
Below is the mayor’s full statement:
“We have been getting questions about safety leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, following FBI reports of the potential for national unrest and violence at state capitols.”
“We want to assure everyone that the City of Asheville is coordinating any needed law enforcement response at the local, state and federal level.”
“We are not aware of any threats in our area, but we are prepared to ensure the safety of our community for all residents.”