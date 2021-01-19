Asheville mayor releases statement about safety ahead of Inauguration Day

North Carolina

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer (Source: City of Asheville)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer assured community members that the city is taking everyone’s safety seriously leading up to Inauguration Day.

The mayor said the city is not aware of any threats in the area, but officials are prepared for any incidents.

Below is the mayor’s full statement:

“We have been getting questions about safety leading up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, following FBI reports of the potential for national unrest and violence at state capitols.”

“We want to assure everyone that the City of Asheville is coordinating any needed law enforcement response at the local, state and federal level.”

“We are not aware of any threats in our area, but we are prepared to ensure the safety of our community for all residents.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV