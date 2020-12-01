Asheville PD investigating 7 shootings over Thanksgiving weekend

Police said officers responded Thursday just after 2 p.m. to a report of shots being fired into a home on Hillendale Road in east Asheville.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the home and a vehicle in front of the home had been shot several times.

Police said the residents were inside of the home when the shooting happened. No injuries were reported.

Officers responded Thursday at about 10:15 p.m. to 482 Deaverview Road for a report of gunshot victim, according to the police department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot in the head.

After further investigation, officers learned the victim arrived in the parking lot and was quickly approached by the suspect, police said. The suspect shot the victim before running away from the scene.

The victim was then taken to Mission Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Police said he remains in serious but stable condition.

Nov. 27

Police said officers responded Friday at about 11:50 p.m. for a reported shooting on Livingston Street in the Southside community. When officers arrived on scene, they found a driver had crashed into a utility pole after their vehicle was shot, according to the police department. The driver was not injured. After further investigation, officers learned the victim was being chased by suspects in another vehicle. Officers said the suspects shot at the victim’s vehicle on Depot Street before leaving the scene.

Nov. 28