Asheville Police investigate pedestrian deaths, encourage traffic safety

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are encouraging traffic safety after two pedestrians were hit and killed within a week.

The first crash happened on Long Shoals Road at 6:27 p.m. on Dec. 14. Police said 2011 a Buick LaCrosse was traveling west when it hit Charles Call, 61, who was attempting to cross the road. Call was wearing dark clothing and was not crossing the road in a marked crosswalk.

According to the police department, the second crash happened on Tunnel Road near Riceville Road at 10:39 p.m. when a 1996 Ford Ranger hit a pedestrian, Stephen Funk, 53, of Asheville, walking across the intersection wearing dark clothing.

Funk was taken to the hospital where he died.

Both crashes are still under investigation.

Police are encouraging drivers to be mindful of intersections and roadways where pedestrian traffic is heavy, as well as encourage those walking at nighttime to wear light-colored or reflective clothing and be mindful of pedestrian protocol.