The Asheville Skatepark will close for two months for renovations.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina’s first concrete skate park will close in March for what the city is calling a major renovation.

The City of Asheville said on Wednesday it will close the park on Monday, March 6 for up to two months as it completes the first phase of a $200,000 repair and renovation on the park.

The project comes after the city Parks and Recreation department spent two years discussing and planning upgrades for the skate park.

Planned improvements include replacing stairs and damaged fencing along Cherry Street and improving the upper plaza area where skateboarders, skaters and bikers often convene.

“While skateboarding started in empty swimming pools and drainage beds, local skateboarders have a fierce sense of ownership of Asheville Skatepark and want everything about it – the bowls, artwork, and plazas – to reflect them,” said D. Tyrell McGirt, director of Asheville Parks and Recreation.

Additionally, the city is partnering with Asheville Skate Foundation to place new wall murals around the park.

“The collective skateboarding, roller skating, and BMX biking community is like a big family with advanced users often mentoring newbies by giving them tips to help develop their talents. While the park will be closed for a few weeks, it will reopen as a reimagined space with better flow and access for simultaneous users, as well as more space for spectators who want to watch homegrown talent.”

As parts of the skate park project are competed, portions of the park will begin opening back up. The city said the full project should be completed in August.

While the park is closed, the city is encouraging skaters to visit other skate parks in Western North Carolina: