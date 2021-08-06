Assistance still available for eligible homeowners in 27 counties to repair damage due to Hurricane Florence in 2018

RALEIGH — North Carolinians who have home repair needs due to damage from Hurricane Florence in September 2018 may be eligible for financial assistance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Economic Opportunity.



Homeowners who live in one of the 27 designated counties and have an income that is at or below certain income levels may be eligible for additional financial assistance with repairs if they were not already paid for by FEMA or covered by insurance. Additionally, residents who had homeowner’s insurance and experienced damage due to Florence may qualify for a reimbursement of their deductible.



Those who believe they may qualify for assistance should call the NCDHHS Office of Economic Opportunity at 919-527-7256 to learn more. Spanish-speaking callers can also call for assistance and learn more on the NCDHHS website. Income eligibility requirements will change after Sept. 30, 2021, so homeowners should call now to see if they’re eligible.

“As we enter another hurricane season, it is vital we get these funds into the hands of those who need it most,” said Marionna Poke-Stewart, Director of the NCDHHS Office of Economic Opportunity. “We encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for help with repairs due to Hurricane Florence to call our office.”



Eligible homeowners must live in Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland or Wayne County to qualify. Assistance will be distributed by a regional Community Action Agency.



The funding cannot be used for costs already reimbursed by FEMA or covered under contract with insurance. Additionally, it can neither duplicate FEMA assistance nor health, automobile, homeowners, renters, or property insurance. Applicants must be able to attest that proposed repairs are needed due to the impact of Hurricane Florence.

Homeowners must meet income eligibility requirements. If applying prior to Sept. 30, 2021, household income must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. If applying after Oct. 1, 2021, household income must be at or below 125% of the federal poverty level.



The NCDHHS Office of Economic Opportunity works to improve the social and economic well-being of individuals, families and communities across North Carolina.