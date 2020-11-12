At least 20 people rescued from flooded campground in Alexander County

HIDDENITE, N.C. — A fire department in North Carolina says that it’s responding to reports that up to 20 campers need to be rescued from a flooded campground in Alexander County.

Conover SOC is responding to a WATER RESCUE, Hiddenite Family Camp Ground, 15-20 Campers Trapped. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) November 12, 2020

The Hiddenite Family Campground sits along the South Yadkin River and is about 60 miles northwest of Charlotte. Heavy rain has fallen across western North Carolina and is being blamed for mudslides, flash flooding, and power outages.

Besides the campground, officials in Conover in Catawba County said on Twitter that rescuers are responding to reports of a car that went over a bridge.

Conover SOC is responding to County Home Rd. in Wittenburg for a Vehicle over the Bridge, WATER RESCUE. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) November 12, 2020

Alexander County Schools have resorted to virtual classes Thursday after some of its school buildings were flooded.

At least three more people were rescued from floodwaters near County Home Road in Conover.