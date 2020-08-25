At least 63 more students test positive as NC State identifies 7 new COVID-19 clusters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University identified seven new COVID-19 clusters on Tuesday.

Three of the clusters are located on main campus. There were 63 people with the virus between the groups, according to an alert.

Eight positive cases were identified at Bragaw Residence Hall, six at Metcalf Residence Hall, and six five at Owen Residence Hall.

Another cluster with 17 COVID-19 cases was identified at University Towers, which is located just off campus, the alert said.

Three off-campus housing complexes had clusters, too.

There were 16 cases at the Stanhope Apartment Complex along the 3100 block of Hillsborough Street, six cases at the UnCommon Apartment Complex along the 3000 block of Hillsborough Street, and five cases Valentine Commons Apartment Complex near the intersection of Hillsborough and Concord streets.

All of the 63 positive cases were N.C. State students, the University said.

A cluster is defined as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity or location.

N.C. State on Monday moved to all-online instruction for the time being due to the ongoing rise in coronavirus cases among students. The University on Monday also announced that it paused all athletics activities until further notice.