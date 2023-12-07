CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Atrium Health announced on Wednesday that there will be visitor restrictions going into effect to combat the spread of illnesses during the respiratory virus season.

“It is essential we protect our most vulnerable patients during respiratory virus season,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health. “We have seen in the past how these viruses, such as COVID-19, flu and RSV can cause severe disease and even death.

Visitors who are 12 and under will not be allowed to visit starting Thursday. If it’s a dying family member, the care team can make arrangements, hospital administrative officials said.

“We recognize that visitor restrictions may be inconvenient for some, but they are temporary changes to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our patients, as well as our teammates and our community.”

Atrium Health is also temporarily updating its masking policy in high-risk settings in an effort to protect its patients and to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. Masks will be required when entering a patient’s room in these settings, which include acute-care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals and units, emergency departments (including freestanding ED locations), skilled nursing facilities, behavioral health, inpatient hospice, infusion centers and certain cancer care areas, including outpatient bone marrow transplant clinics.

The health care system reminds patients to only visit the emergency department if they are experiencing a serious or life-threatening illness or injury.