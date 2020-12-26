Atrium Huntersville ER unit suffers water damage from generator leak, officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) — Water flowing from the ceilings inside the Atrium Huntersville ER unit prompted a response from the Huntersville Fire Department on Saturday.

The initial call was regarding a smoke odor around midday Saturday.

Multiple units responded to the incident at the hospital, located at 16455 Statesville Road, and drivers were encouraged to avoid the area. ER patients were relocated to the waiting area.

An initial investigation showed a water line leak from a steam generator, which has since been secured.

Mecklenburg Fire, Cornelius fire, and Huntersville Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.

