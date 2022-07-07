RALEIGH, N.C. — AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in North Carolina got a big boost in wireless connectivity. Through the first half of this year, we’ve added 19 new cell towers in 16 counties to enhance the area’s coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.

Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices, bringing improved coverage to areas of the following counties:

Alamance – along Old Glencore Road in Burlington between Glencoe and Glen Raven;

– along Old Glencore Road in Burlington between Glencoe and Glen Raven; Alleghany – along N.C. Route 113 and U.S. Highway 221 in Laurel Springs; along U.S. Highway 21 in Glade Valley; and along U.S. Highway 221 and Antioch Road in Sparta;

– along N.C. Route 113 and U.S. Highway 221 in Laurel Springs; along U.S. Highway 21 in Glade Valley; and along U.S. Highway 221 and Antioch Road in Sparta; Bladen – along N.C. Route 87 in Council north of Westbrook, including the Whitehall Plantation Game Lands, and surrounding areas;

– along N.C. Route 87 in Council north of Westbrook, including the Whitehall Plantation Game Lands, and surrounding areas; Columbus – north of Chadbour from Cerro Gordo to U.S. Highway 701;

– north of Chadbour from Cerro Gordo to U.S. Highway 701; Currituck – along the Marsh Causeway in Knotts Island and N.C. Route 615 in the Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge;

– along the Marsh Causeway in Knotts Island and N.C. Route 615 in the Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge; Durham – along U.S. Highway 501 and N.C. Highway 57 age is now available in Rougemont between Timberlake, Rougemont and Caldwell; and along U.S. Highway 501 and Russell Road between Lebanon Fire Station and Peace Church;

– along U.S. Highway 501 and N.C. Highway 57 age is now available in Rougemont between Timberlake, Rougemont and Caldwell; and along U.S. Highway 501 and Russell Road between Lebanon Fire Station and Peace Church; Halifax – along U.S. Highway 158 in Littleton;

– along U.S. Highway 158 in Littleton; Harnett – along Johnston County Road in Angier, including at the Harnett/Johnson County Line along Live Oak Road, beyond Old Fairground/Baily’s Crossroads Rd to the east, NC Route 55 to the west, and Piney Grove Rd to the north;

– along Johnston County Road in Angier, including at the Harnett/Johnson County Line along Live Oak Road, beyond Old Fairground/Baily’s Crossroads Rd to the east, NC Route 55 to the west, and Piney Grove Rd to the north; Jones – Along N.C. Route 41 in Trenton;

– Along N.C. Route 41 in Trenton; Moore – Along Beulah Church Road and Mount Carmel Road in Carthage, including the Occoneechee Scout Reservation and Camp Durant.;

– Along Beulah Church Road and Mount Carmel Road in Carthage, including the Occoneechee Scout Reservation and Camp Durant.; Onslow – along Luther Bank Road in Richlands, including Cedar Fork Rd to the west, Gregory Fork Rd to the east, Catherine Lake Road to the south, and much of the undeveloped area to the north;

– along Luther Bank Road in Richlands, including Cedar Fork Rd to the west, Gregory Fork Rd to the east, Catherine Lake Road to the south, and much of the undeveloped area to the north; Pamlico – along N.C. Route 304 east of Bayboro, including Vandemere, Mesic, Hobucken, the Goose Creek Gameland, Lowland, and the peninsula east of Merritt;

– along N.C. Route 304 east of Bayboro, including Vandemere, Mesic, Hobucken, the Goose Creek Gameland, Lowland, and the peninsula east of Merritt; Robeson – along N.C. Route 710 including the area between Red Springs and Prospect and surrounding vicinity;

– along N.C. Route 710 including the area between Red Springs and Prospect and surrounding vicinity; Union – along Park Road in Indian Trail, including old Monroe Road and U.S. Highway 74;

– along Park Road in Indian Trail, including old Monroe Road and U.S. Highway 74; Transylvania – along the Blue Ridge Parkway and parts of U.S. Highway 276, including the Sliding Rock and Looking Glass Falls areas; and

– along the Blue Ridge Parkway and parts of U.S. Highway 276, including the Sliding Rock and Looking Glass Falls areas; and Yadkin – along Church Street in Elkin including the towns of Elkin and Jonesville as well Jonesville Elementary School and Elkin High School.

Why is this important? We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. That’s why we’re also boosting network reliability and capacity as we expand our network. This helps North Carolina residents and visitors get the best possible experience over the AT&T network. And it’s giving first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.

These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.

Committed to our Networks: From 2019 to 2021, we invested more than $1.7 billion in our wireless and wired networks in North Carolina. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

What is FirstNet? FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, EMA, law enforcement, and 9-1-1 personnel save lives and protect communities.

Where can I find more information? For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.