Attorney General Josh Stein announces $1.25 million Medicaid settlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Attorney General Josh Stein announced he reached a $1.25 million settlement with a Wilmington family medicine physician, Dr. Dorothy Agbafe-Mosley, and her medical practice, Ave Maria Family Practice PLLC, to resolve allegations involving the submission of false claims for addiction treatment to the North Carolina Medicaid program.

“The opioid epidemic has devastated North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We need to make sure people who need treatment medications get them. My office will hold providers accountable when they waste Medicaid resources meant for people who need health care.”

According to the settlement, between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2018, Agbafe-Mosley submitted medical claims on behalf of herself and her practice involving addiction medicine services allegedly provided to Medicaid recipients.

These services were not medically necessary, had no supporting clinical documentation, or were performed in violation of Medicaid policy.

Agbafe-Mosely has agreed to pay back $1.25 million to the Medicaid program.

This settlement was obtained with the assistance of the NCDOJ’s Medicaid Investigations Division, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Health Benefits – Clinical Policy and Program Integrity.