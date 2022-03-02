GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Bar Foundation’s largest annual pro bono program is back.

“Four-All Statewide Service Day” will take place this Friday.

Over 400 attorneys across North Carolina will be able to serve your legal needs. This year’s virtual event is to make sure that everyone can have access to legal answers, information and resources.

“If you’re not sure what area of law it is, our volunteer paralegals and law students can help screen the calls. But everyone who calls will be able to speak with a lawyer for free about basic legal questions and receive information that hopefully will be helpful to them,” says Mark Holt, a Raleigh area attorney.

The four-all call lines will be open on Friday from 11 am to 7 pm. The Greenville call-in number is (252) 969-0606.