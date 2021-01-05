Authorities: Juveniles rammed police car with stolen vehicle

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A group of juveniles in an allegedly stolen vehicle rammed a North Carolina police car Monday morning before leading authorities on a chase that ended when the suspect vehicle’s tires blew out, according to police.

Winston-Salem police officers were in a Walmart parking lot at around 10:30 a.m. trying to block in a vehicle that was reported stolen when the occupants of the car accelerated and rammed the front of a squad car, WGHP reported.

The vehicle drove off and officers chased the car across the city, police said. The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle hit a curb at a high rate of speed and blew out its tires, according to investigators.

Four juvenile suspects jumped out and were captured after a short foot chase, the agency said. No officers or suspects were injured.

Investigators also said they found a gun during the encounter.

The juveniles’ identities were not released and formal charges were not immediately announced.