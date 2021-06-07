Authorities: Man apparently drowns in North Carolina lake

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A 21-year-old man is dead after an apparent drowning on Sunday, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies received a call on Sunday of a possible drowning at near a boat access on High Rock Lake, news outlets reported.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses saw a man on a float fall off and into the water without resurfacing. A sheriff’s deputy working the access area tried to swim out to the man, but the water was too murky and the deputy couldn’t find the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man’s body was found a short time later about 15 feet from shore in five feet of water, the sheriff’s office said. Emergency personnel attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.