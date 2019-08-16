Authorities: N.C. School receptionist sent inappropriate photos

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused a school receptionist of sending inappropriate pictures to a student.

Citing court records, news outlets reported Thursday that 51-year-old Leigh Perkins Greene was indicted Monday on charges including attempted indecent liberties with a child by school personnel other than a teacher.

The indictment says Greene tried to take indecent liberties with a student at Patton High School in Burke County while she worked as a secretary. It says she sent obscene photos to the student through text messaging and Snapchat.

Burke County Public Schools spokeswoman Cheryl Shuffler says Greene was fired July 11. Patton principal Sara LeCroy said Greene had been sending inappropriate pictures for a “couple of months.”

Greene has a $25,000 bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

