Photo of gray or dark silver SUV (Source: Brevard Police Department)

BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – The Brevard Police Department along with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, October 3.

Officers said that the collision happened in front of the Tidal Wave Car Wash and CVS in the Southbound lane of Asheville Highway around 9:34 p.m.

A gray or dark silver SUV left the scene after hitting the pedestrian. Officers believe the vehicle could potentially be a 2011 or 2012 Dodge Durango.

The vehicle should have damage to the front end, possibly to the right front quarter panel. The vehicle left the scene driving southbound towards downtown Brevard.

According to officers, the pedestrian has been identified as Roy Lee Waters, 50, of Brevard. Waters was taken to the hospital for his injuries but later died on Friday, October 6.

Investigators said that they are also searching for a white van that was directly behind the gray or dark silver SUV and may have witnessed the collision.

Photo of white van directly behind dark gray or silver SUV (Source: Brevard Police Department)

Anyone with information about either of the vehicles or their drivers is asked to contact the Brevard Police Department Detective Ronnie Bickford at 828-883-2212 or Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office Detective Stoney Gonce at 828-884-3168.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through the Transylvania County Sheriff’s App, Brevard Police Department App, or by calling Transylvania County Crime Stoppers at 828-862-7463.