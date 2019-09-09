1  of  9
Closings
Authorities seek suspects in fatal attack on NC family

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are searching for suspects in the slaying of a North Carolina couple and their 5-year-old son.

Citing a Columbus County sheriff’s statement, news outlets report the three were killed in a targeted attack early Saturday. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded that morning to a report of gunshot victims at a home near Whiteville and found four wounded people. It says the fourth victim was hospitalized and expected to survive.

WWAY-TV reports authorities identified the dead as 5-year-old Alexis Cipiran Trujillo, 25-year-old Nancy Trujillo Espinoza and 29-year-old Leonel Cipiran Noyola. Reports identify the wounded person as Alexis’ grandmother, 51-year-old Rafaela Noyola Jaramillo.

Authorities say the suspects reportedly fled in a victim’s silver 2011 Ford Fusion, which has a state license plate that reads PFH-6923.

