Automatic door company based in Monroe sees rise in demand during pandemic

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There’s a good chance you’ve walked through one of the doors that a factory in Monroe makes.

“Automatic doors are quite common in airports, grocery stores, retail, and hospitals and less common in doctor’s offices and convenience stores but this is an area where we’ve seen a big shift in the market,” said Jeff Buennemeyer, President of ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Americas.

The company headquarters, based in Monroe is working to keep up with the demand for automatic doors.

Shortly after the shutdown and the start of the pandemic, Buennemeyer says his team noticed a spike in orders as more people became aware of what they were touching.

A survey found 61 percent of people try not to touch doors if they can keep from it and the main concern is germs.

Orders for swing door automation are up anywhere from 20 to 40 percent during the pandemic.

In order to keep up with the demand, the factory operates six to seven days a week with two shifts. Later this year, a third assembly line will be added and the team is discussing the possibility of adding a third shift, which would bring more jobs to the area.

The Union County factory makes sliding doors that which go to customers in all 50 states and every country in South America.

Last year, the team put a program in place to fast track hospital ICU orders to support frontline workers.

The pandemic has brought about a shift in cultural behavior. “The pandemic is bringing a heightened awareness to transmission of germs with anything from bathroom doors to door knobs,” added Buennemeyer.

Buennemeyer expects customers to adjust their behaviors as more people try to avoid picking up germs.

