Autopsy results of 2-year-old A’Nylah Zamora Barnes from Goldboro reveals cause of death as blunt force to abdomen

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 11, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) released the report of autopsy examination in the death of 2-year-old A’Nylah Zamora Barnes who died March 31.

Rodgerick Alando Jones was arrested on April 5 and charged with her murder. The OCME’s report lists the cause of death as blunt force injuries of the abdomen and the manner of death as a homicide.

On March 31, Goldsboro police officers and EMS were called to the 1200 block of Day Circle around 11:35 p.m. in response to an unresponsive child.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant was secured on Jones, 31, for an open count of murder regarding the death of the 2-year-old child. On April 5 at 12:15 p.m., Jones was taken into custody by members of the Criminal Investigations Division and the Warrants Division at the Goldsboro Police Department.

He was placed in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center with no bond, pending his first appearance.