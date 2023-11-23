EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in the Piedmont Triad are looking for two suspects and a stolen vehicle connected to the abduction of a baby.

According to the Eden Police Department, just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, they were called about a child abduction at Lee’s Little Explorers Child Care Center on Lewis Street. When they got there, they learned that a white Honda Odyssey was stolen from the parking lot with a 1-year-old inside.

The mother had walked inside the child care center to drop off other children, leaving the van just outside with the engine running. Witnesses say that when the woman walked into the building, two suspects described as a black man and a white woman got into the van and drove off.

Thirteen minutes later, police were told that a child was dropped off at a home on Settlement Loop Road. The caller told officials that someone rang their doorbell and when they answered, a child in a car seat was on the porch. The caller described a white woman with “short brown/reddish hair” running towards a white van, which drove away towards US 770.

Police confirmed that this child was the same child that had been taken from Lee’s Little Explorers. The child has been safely returned to their mother and they were not harmed in the abduction

“Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the stolen vehicle. The vehicle is a white, 2016 Honda Odyssey Van. The van has a North Carolina License plate of KCS7873. On the back glass of the van, there are window stickers of a stick family and two dogs. The owner of the vehicle also advised there were flowers hanging from the rearview mirror.”

Police have identified the potential suspects as Gary Lee Alverson, 40, and Sarah Michele Newton, 35. Warrants have been obtained for first-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor Vehicle.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers announced they found the stolen van in Stoneville. However, Alverson and Newton are still at large.