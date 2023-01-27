EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue.

Deputies and EMS crews arrived and found the newborn baby dead.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are working to track down leads.

A photo was released later Thursday in an attempt to identify a man and woman walking in the area where the baby was found around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies said the two people had been located, but did not say if the two were considered persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond County 911 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers.