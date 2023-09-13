MAYODAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby was found safe after his mother was assaulted and he was taken by two suspects.

Mayodan Police Department confirmed that the suspects were arrested and the baby was found in good health by the Greensboro Police Department at a home on East Wendover Avenue with his father after the Mayodan Police Department tracked the whereabouts of the suspects.

Mayodan Police Department says that just before 1 a.m. they were called about a breaking/entering and child abduction at a home on North 4th Avenue. At the scene, they found the victim who had been assaulted and told officers that two women assaulted her and took her 11-month-old son. The victim has been released from the hospital.

The suspects, Kenya Shana Robinson and Atiya Janelle Douglas, allegedly drove away in a silver sedan. They were charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure.

The suspects and victim did know each other, according to officials.

This is a developing story.