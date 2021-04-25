Badin neighbors, experts discuss Alcoa’s response to chemical dumping

BADIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An update on FOX 46’s continuing investigation of contamination in the Badin area caused by hazardous waste produced by the Alcoa aluminum plant.

Executives from Alcoa’s corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania came to Badin to meet with various residents’ organizations last week to discuss the disposal of contamination in and around Badin Lake.

This week many residents and experts met to discuss their thoughts on Alcoa’s visit as well as what next steps to take.

Angelo Baio, a Badin resident called Alcoa’s presentation “a complete dog and pony show” while Edgar Miller, Executive Director of Yadkin Riverkeeper said it was “mind boggling that they would come down here and not answer questions, not be forthcoming and think they can continue pull the wool over everyone’s eyes.”

Attorney Ryke Longest who heads Duke University School of Law’s Environmental Law Clinic and has been actively fighting for Badin’s clean-up for over a decade controverted Alcoa’s assertion of compliance saying “they’ve been in non-compliance at numerous times in the past for their cyanide limits and discharge limits.”

Longest acknowledges the state of North Carolina could do more, and residents agree.

Protect Badin, the group at the forefront of this fight is trying to get a meeting with Governor Cooper. As of now they’ve written and called his office dozens of times. No response.

While they wait to hear, residents are pursuing ways to get Badin declared a Superfund site which would authorize the EPA to investigate and clean up the area.