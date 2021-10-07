Basnight Bridge Lane Closures to Occur Through October

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – Daytime lane closures will be in place on the Marc Basnight Bridge in Dare County through the end of October.

During the lane closures, workers will complete “punch list” items on the bridge, including reinforcing the epoxy seal that protects against corrosion and installing platforms that will hold solar panels and batteries for navigation lights and traffic cameras. Workers will also install a small weather station on the bridge that will be able to alert emergency officials to high wind conditions.

Motorists should be aware of the possibility of daytime lane closures at any time from 7 a.m. Mondays through 3 p.m. Fridays. During the lane closures, contractors will use flaggers to control traffic and post appropriate warning signs. Lane closures will vary in length but will typically be between a half-mile and one mile long.

One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while crews are at work. Any delays are expected to be no longer than five to ten minutes.​