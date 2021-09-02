Basnight Bridge to undergo survey scan on Sept. 7

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be performing a high-resolution scan of the Marc Basnight Bridge in Dare County on Sept. 7, which will require a 30-minute closure of the bridge from 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Flaggers and message boards will be in place on both approaches to the bridge to warn motorists of the closure. The Basnight Bridge carries N.C. 12 across the Oregon Inlet on the Outer Banks.

During the scan, a device mounted on a slow-moving vehicle will map the elevation and coordinates for millions of points along the bridge deck. The sensitivity of the equipment requires it to perform the scan without interference from passing traffic.

The Basnight Bridge was built to last 100 years and is designed to expand and contract with changing weather conditions. The 3-D scan survey will provide engineers with data they need to ensure the long-term health of the bridge. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.