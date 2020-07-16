BBB of Eastern NC awards $15,000 in scholarships

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Each year Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) recognizes students who personify high ethical standards as demonstrated through leadership, community service, overall integrity, and academic history with the Torch Scholarships.

Torch SchTraditionally, BBB hosts an annual awards luncheon at Prestonwood Country Club to celebrate the Torch Scholarship recipients and winners of other various BBB awards.

Due to COVID-19, the in-person luncheon was replaced with virtual calls to notify award recipients and their families. scholarships, a total of $15,000, have been awarded to college-bound high school juniors, seniors, and college undergraduates who reside or attend school within BBB of Eastern North Carolina’s 33-county service area.

2020 Torch Scholarship Recipients:

Anish Surti, Garner, NC, Raleigh Midtown Kiwanis BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Avni Bannuru, Cary, NC, Confero, Inc. BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Madison Pittman, Morehead City, NC, Transportation Impact BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Christian Nightingale, Apex, NC, Triangle Office Equipment BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Lena Berry, Chapel Hill, NC, The Vericom Group BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Marquel Sumpter, Raleigh, NC, Insight Pest Solutions BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Katie Summers, Raleigh, NC, Jan Pro Cleaning Systems of Raleigh BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Kelli Westerbeek, Warsaw, NC, Stephanie Kimble Memorial BBB Torch Scholarship ($1,000)

Hector Lopez, Wake Forest, NC, J. Kenneth Lesley Memorial BBB Torch Scholarship ($2,000)

Anna Coley, Wilson, NC, BBB Student of Ethics Torch Scholarship ($5,000)

To learn more about BBB’s annual Torch Scholarship program, visit bbbscholarship.org.