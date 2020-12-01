BBB offers Giving Tuesday tips for donors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Giving Tuesday, a movement that has helped raise billions of dollars in online donations for charities.

Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) is reminding those looking to donate to give wisely so that scammers don’t take advantage of their generosity this season.

“Holiday giving truly provides a positive impact to numerous charities and organizations, but unfortunately we see those dollars get into the wrong hands through various charity scam,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB serving Eastern NC. “In 2019, the median loss reported to charity scams was $150, so we want to remind those seeking to give back this season to do their research beforehand to ensure their donations are making the greatest impact.”

BBB offers the following tips to help donors give wisely:

Watch out for name similarities. When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

Review the website carefully. A responsible charity will include the following facts on its website: its mission and programs, measurable goals, and concrete criteria that describe its achievements. You should also be able to find information on their finances. Keep in mind, the type of work a charity does will affect its costs.

Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations. The holidays bring a higher frequency of donation requests outside public locations. Don’t succumb to pressure to make an immediate giving decision. Responsible organizations will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as they do today.

Be wary of emotional appeals. Marketers have been known to exploit the holidays to make emotional pleas to donors. Instead of making an impulse decision based on emotion, do some research first to verify that your selected charity operates ethically.

Check with state charity officials. In many states, charities are required to register with the office of the attorney general before soliciting. Checking your state’s appropriate office is an easy way to detect if an organization is legitimate or not. You can find this information on the National Association of State Charity Officials (NASCO) website.

Avoid charities that don’t disclose. Although participation is voluntary, charities that don’t disclose any of the requested information to BBB Wise Giving Alliance raise a critical red flag for donors. Visit Give.org to find out if your selected charity is nondisclosure.

Rely on standards-based evaluations. Charities can demonstrate they are trustworthy by agreeing to in-depth evaluations such as the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Get free access to charity reports at Give.org.

Research tax status. Don’t assume every organization claiming to do good is a tax-exempt charity. You can check an organization’s tax status with the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search tool. Also, make sure your contribution is tax deductible.

To learn more about giving wisely during the holidays, visit give.org.