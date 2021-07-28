BBB offers tips for meal kit delivery services

RALEIGH, N.C. (July 28, 2021) – Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina (BBB) is offering tips for consumers who are interested in signing up for meal kit delivery services. Meal kits, which include pre-portioned ingredients and cooking instructions delivered to your door, are becoming a popular choice for busy consumers who are still wanting a home-cooked meal.

“The meal-kit industry has grown in popularity over the last several years and is on track to be a $28 billion business by 2028,” said Mallory Wojciechowski. “It is important that consumers who are thinking about signing up for the service do research ahead of time to ensure it aligns with their lifestyle.”

BBB offers the following tips when choosing a meal kit service:

Check BBB.org. Be sure to check Better Business Bureau’s website to see vetted customer reviews as well as any complaints the meal kit company could have received. It is important to see past consumer experiences and how a business responds to any issues.

Decide what you want from a meal kit delivery service. Determine your goals ahead of time since specific meal kits are geared towards weight loss, convenience, or learning to cook. It is also important to see how long each meal takes to make. The prep time can significantly impact whether the meal kit is able to fit your wants and needs.

Set a budget and stick to it. Prices vary on the boxes you order based on how many meals come in them and the ingredients involved. Be sure to get clear information on how much your box would cost.

Read the Fine Print. Consumers need to be aware of the total price, including the number of meals, recipe instructions, shipping, etc. It is also important to note the cancellation policies. Many meal kit delivery services require you to cancel a specific number of days before your next box is shipped.

