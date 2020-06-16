BBB offers tips on finding a tax preparer for July 15 deadline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) As a result of COVID-19, Tax Day was pushed back to July 15, 2020, which has the potential for an increased risk in tax-related scams.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), more than 150 million individuals will file a tax return in 2020.

With identity theft becoming the nation’s fastest-growing crime, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) is warning consumers to exercise caution when selecting a tax preparer.

“As the revised deadline of July 15th for filing taxes quickly approaches, many consumers are left scrambling looking for a trustworthy person to help with their taxes,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, President and CEO of BBB serving Eastern North Carolina. “Before hiring someone to prepare your taxes, be sure to do your homework and verify they have all the proper credentials.”

BBB offers consumers the following tips for finding a trustworthy professional:

Ask for referrals. Start by asking your friends and family who they use to prepare their taxes. Then go to BBB.org to learn more about the business and to read past customer reviews.

Check credentials. Check the preparer’s credentials and ensure they meet your specific needs. Whether they claim to be an accountant, CPA or enrolled tax agent, all tax preparers are required to obtain a PTIN from the IRS.

Beware of guarantees. Be wary of anyone promising you larger refunds than the competition, and avoid tax preparers who base their fee on a percentage of the refund.

Read the contract carefully. Read tax preparation service contracts closely to ensure you understand issues, such as how much it is going to cost for the service, how the cost will be affected if preparation is more complicated and time consuming than expected, and whether the tax preparer will represent you in the case of an audit.

Consider Accessibility. Many tax preparation services only set up shop for the months leading up to April 15. In case the IRS finds errors, or in case of an audit, make sure you are able to contact your tax preparer at any time of the year.

Never sign a blank return. Ask your preparer to review your return with you and be sure to ask any questions before signing. Even if the tax preparer makes a mistake, you will still be held responsible for your return.

For additional advice on finding a tax preparer, visit bbb.org.