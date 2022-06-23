RALEIGH, N.C. — There’s an online subscription for everything, from food to movies and music. Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) wants to make sure you understand how subscriptions work and that you know where your money is going.

According to a Bankrate survey, people ages 18-41 spend the most money on recurring subscription charges. The survey found that 51% of adults in the United States who have ever had a subscription or membership account have dealt with unwanted charges. A survey by Chase revealed that two-thirds of consumers have forgotten about at least one recurring payment in the last year.

Keep track of the subscriptions you have, and understand free trials so you don’t get caught up paying for them later.

How to sign up for and cancel subscription services:

Do plenty of research. Take time to research a company before you sign up for a subscription or trial. Check BBB.org to see if the company has a good business rating, and look online for consumer reviews. Do an online search of the company including the words “scam” or “complaint” to reveal any red flags you should be aware of.

You can usually cancel early and still enjoy the remaining time left on your subscription for that billing period. Periodically review your active subscriptions. If you aren’t careful, you could lose track of what subscription services you are paying for. Figure out how much you are spending on subscriptions. Periodically, review your subscriptions to make sure you’re still using them.

If you’ve signed up for a streaming service, be careful when activating your account. Unfortunately, scammers are trying to steal login information and other personal data with fake websites that appear to come from the streaming service provider.

How to avoid streaming service scams:

Always double-check that you are visiting an official website. Scammers can make fake websites look legitimate in search engine results, but they can’t copy a website’s official URL. Before you click on a website, take a close look at the URL. Check that it is spelled correctly.

that you are visiting an official website. Scammers can make fake websites look legitimate in search engine results, but they can’t copy a website’s official URL. Before you click on a website, take a close look at the URL. Check that it is spelled correctly. Be wary of ads and sponsored links. Sometimes scammers use ads to get their lookalike website to appear first in the search results. Remember, just because a website is at the top of the list doesn’t mean it’s the official website.

Be careful with your login information. Always make sure you are on an official website before entering your username and password. Never enter this information into third-party websites. Keep in mind, too, that legitimate customer service representatives generally do not ask for passwords over the phone or through email.

About BBB serving Eastern North Carolina

Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit corporation serving 33 counties in eastern North Carolina. The organization is funded primarily by BBB Accredited Business fees from over 4,200 local businesses and professional firms. BBB promotes integrity, consumer confidence and business ethics through business self-regulation in the local marketplace. Services provided by BBB include reports on companies and charitable organizations, general monitoring of advertising in the marketplace, consumer/business education programs and dispute resolution services. All services are provided at no cost to the public, with the occasional exception of mediation and arbitration. Visit BBB.org.