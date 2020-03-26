BBB provides consumer resources to shop local

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina is continuing to build marketplace trust among consumers and businesses.

The need for social distancing has urged people to work from home, led to the closing of storefronts, and caused some businesses to shut down altogether.

BBB has created a resource page to educate consumers on how they can continue to participate in the marketplace and support the local economy.

“We are urging consumers to shop local in any capacity they can for the duration of this pandemic,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president, and CEO of BBB serving Eastern NC. “Local business transactions are vital to the stability of our communities and this website helps build trust between businesses and consumers in these trying times.”

BBB offers consumer tips for supporting small businesses while complying with social distancing regulations: