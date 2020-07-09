BBB Tip: Don’t sweat hiring an AC company this summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) In the midst of the summer heat, the last thing you want is for your air conditioning unit to go out.

Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) is offering information on how to select a trustworthy business this summer.

“When temperatures reach extremes, HVAC companies are in high demand, making it difficult to nail down a reliable contractor,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB. “Before committing to a replacement or repair job, be sure to research the contractor ahead of time to avoid any surprises.”

This year, system wide BBB has received over three million inquiries from consumers about air conditioning contractors and nearly 2,000 complaints have been filed.

Complaints typically concern billing issues, warranties not honored, quality of repairs and service, or failure to perform the repairs requested.

BBB recommends consumers consider these tips when looking for a heating and air conditioning contractor:

Research the company’s background and licensing. Visit bbb.org for the BBB Business Profile of any service company you plan to hire and learn about its reputation and any history of complaints.

Compare prices and service packages. Get at least three estimates for air conditioning repair, maintenance or replacement. All bids should be in writing and provide a full description of the services to be provided and the materials to be used. *Use BBB’s Request A Quote resource to receive quotes from trustworthy Accredited Businesses.

Review warranty coverage. Find out if the company offers any type of warranty or guarantee. Make certain you understand the terms and conditions of the coverage. Also, be sure to check the warranty on your current air conditioning unit to determine whether any repairs or replacements may be covered.

Ask about energy efficiency. Many new air conditioning units are manufactured to be more energy efficient than older units. Look for the ENERGY STAR label to find out about products that may cost a little more up front, but save you in energy costs over time.

Search for reliable HVAC contractors near you at bbb.org.