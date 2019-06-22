Beasley delivers her first “State of the Judiciary” speech

UPDATE: Chief Justice Cheri Beasley delivered her 2019 State of the Judiciary address at the N.C.Bar Association’s annual meeting, which took place at the Biltmore Estate Saturday.

The address focused on the Judicial Branch’s commitment to access, fairness and impartiality for the people of North Carolina.

Chief Justice Beasley provided an update on the state of the Judicial Branch and her vision for the future of North Carolina’s unified court system.

“We must remove the barriers that make it difficult, or even impossible, for our friends and neighbors to access our state courts,” said Chief Justice Beasley. “In courthouses all across North Carolina, community leaders are coming together to craft innovativesolutions to enhance the prosperity, safety and health of their communities.”

She also highlighted efforts to modernize the courts and increase access for all North Carolinians, specifically expanding access to recovery courts.

“We must bring treatment courts to every North Carolina county, because a person who lives in Jackson County or Perquimans County or Robeson County ought to have the same opportunity to receive treatment instead of jail time as a person who lives in Wake County,”said Chief Justice Beasley.