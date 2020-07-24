Beaufort and Craven counties to receive funds for water and sewer infrastructure needs

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) Representative Kidwell (R-Beaufort, Craven) announced that the State Water Infrastructure Authority awarded Belhaven in Beaufort County $208,140 in principal forgiveness and a loan in the amount of $69,380 for a water line replacement.

The town of Washington also received $102,290 in principal forgiveness and a loan in the amount of $306,870 for an emergency generator.

Vanceboro in Craven County received $500,000 in principal forgiveness and a loan in the amount of $1,498,802 for sewer system rehabilitation.

River Bend received $602,500 in principal forgiveness for water meter replacement.

“These funds are extremely important to our communities as water and sewer infrastructure needs cannot be ignored,” said Rep. Kidwell. “Our citizens need access to reliable water and sewer services, and I am doing all I can to help make sure our infrastructure needs are met.”

Kidwell also said, “The General Assembly is committed to funding these infrastructure needs, and I am proud to advocate on behalf of Beaufort and Craven Counties to ensure those needs are met.”